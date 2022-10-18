Citizens for Belknap has developed a voter’s guide for the Nov. 8 election. The purpose of the voter guide according to a recent newspaper article is to identify “wing nuts, extremists, Free Staters and Libertarians.” This group says they want reasonable, not radical, people in office. If this group truly believes in transparency it needs to identify the five Republicans, five independents and five Democrats developing the voter list. Hiding behind a secret veil and canceling out people who have not voted against Gunstock or Belknap County is wrong.
Jeanne Tofts, a Republican candidate for Meredith state representative, was identified by Citizens for Belknap as a threat. She is a lifelong Republican, supports the Second Amendment and is pro-life. Tofts has never held office or written a letter to the editor before running for office. She supported my candidacy for state Senate and passed out literature for me door to door. What made her a threat?
Only one Democrat made the do-not-vote list and that was for not campaigning enough. Why would anyone trust and follow a voter’s guide made by people in secret who will not identify themselves? Why did they avoid a recommendation in the state Senate race? What do they have to hide?
We were all told last election by the left and “Lincoln Republicans” that we needed to vote for a reasonable president. How is that working for you now? Remember to vote for candidates that represent your values that can lead us through tough times thanks to the “reasonable, not radical” people running our country today.
If you’re voting in Meredith, I encourage you to write in Jeanne Tofts for state representative if you want a solid Republican and show the Belknap kingmakers you can think for yourself.
