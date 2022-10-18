To The Daily Sun,

Citizens for Belknap has developed a voter’s guide for the Nov. 8 election. The purpose of the voter guide according to a recent newspaper article is to identify “wing nuts, extremists, Free Staters and Libertarians.” This group says they want reasonable, not radical, people in office. If this group truly believes in transparency it needs to identify the five Republicans, five independents and five Democrats developing the voter list. Hiding behind a secret veil and canceling out people who have not voted against Gunstock or Belknap County is wrong.

