To The Daily Sun,
I am running for State Senate District 2. I am a fiscal conservative and I want government to be efficient and protect our rights. As a business owner for more than 30 years, I am concerned with our economic future. We need to elect officials who have experience running a business and employing people. Crafting a tax policy that taxes failing businesses and a welfare state that punishes people for working were not developed by business people. Currently, New Hampshire has a 14 percent unemployment rate and businesses cannot find employees.
During the COVID shutdown, big box stores and liquor stores remained open, while most small establishments were shuttered. People that worked received their paycheck and people that did not work received unemployment, plus an additional $600 a week. Elected officials remained silent on the subject, thus forcing many small businesses into financial ruin. This plan was not crafted by business minded people or working people.
As Belknap County Commissioner, I protested the State’s plan to move COVID19 infected homeless people to Laconia. I believed they needed to be treated in their own counties. I asked local Senators for help on this issue and they were all silent, unwilling to help. I will not be afraid to speak up, as your Senator, and be your advocate to challenge the status quo.
I believe the State cannot continue to balance the budget by down shifting costs to municipalities and counties. The politicians in Concord need to recognize a change in policies is the only way to reduce costs. Business owners learn to adapt to survive. I believe government needs be just as resilient to promote savings.
I will not support an income or sales tax.
I will promote welfare reform.
I will fight to end the policy of taxing business just because they are broke.
I will support innovative ways to protect our local healthcare facilities from failing.
I will support education, mental health, and drug treatment programs.
I will support and defend all of our constitutional rights.
I am a retired Army Colonel with 30 years of service. I will be an advocate for businesses and citizens, against unsound government interventions. I am running for the State Senate because silence and compliance are not leading and moving the great State of New Hampshire forward. I ask you to please vote for me Tuesday, September 8th, as your State Senator.
Thank you,
David DeVoy
Sanbornton
