To The Daily Sun,
The New Hampshire State Legislature passed the enabling act creating the Gunstock Area Commission in 1959 to avoid just the kind of egregious political overreach demonstrated by the Belknap County Delegation recently.
The Gunstock Commission has the authority to craft its own budget.
The delegation does not.
Beware delegates. The voters will unleash an avalanche of consequences.
Don't mess with our mountain!
David Buckman
Gilford
