To The Daily Sun,
I’ve had it! I have quietly (sort of) stood by while our governor has trampled over us with all his Covid edicts. I learned along time ago to focus on the biggest issues first and then start on the smaller ones. When I was over Hanoi I was able to quickly decide which SAM was definitely a problem and focus on the main task, putting my bomb load on target. Governor Sununu isn’t doing that. Early on, our nursing homes were, and still are, in crisis, and even though they worked on getting enough PPE and money for pay, what they really needed, and still do is trained and skilled manpower.
Guess what? Shortly after the start of this Covid panic we were laying off medical personnel who should have been diverted to the nursing homes. Instead we closed our churches (vastly restricted… his team says they weren’t really closed, just made useless) closed most restaurants and businesses and told people to stay home.
Sununu has finally crossed my overly delayed red line. Now he wants restaurants to get the name and number of all their customers! Sounds sort of OK but I am here to tell you it isn’t. You have the right to privacy and this kind intrusion is wrong. Somebody suggested if you must, give the waiter your name as “Christopher Sununu” and the phone number of (603) 867-5309. Enuf is enuf!
Dave Testerman
Representative for Franklin and Hill
Franklin
