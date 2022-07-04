To The Daily Sun,
I still have some very simple questions concerning the 2020 election. First, how can any election produce more than 100% of authentic votes and still be accepted by responsible election officials? This has been proven in multiple geographic areas, but has seldom been challenged. One city that comes to mind is Detroit, where several respectable reports claim that the vote count there was over 120% for the 2020 election. Ironically, we rarely hear of any corrective procedures or disciplinary actions to modify this behavior.
Secondly, how can any automated late night vote count update result in 100% votes for Biden and 0% for Trump? I realize that it is statically possible, but also find it extremely improbable. If a thorough, in-depth electronic voting machine analysis had ever been completed, which it has not, we would probably have a valid answer by now. There are multiple creditable websites stating that this has actually occurred. Is all of this evidence false? I think not.
Another simple question is why was the Republican Party never allowed a fair and just judicial hearing by the Department of Justice after multiple voting infractions were exposed? Many lawsuits were filed, but one by one they were eliminated, usually by liberal circuit court judges. Could a radical and biased Democratic press possibly have contributed to this fraud?
Of course there was no proof of election fraud, because it was never thoroughly investigated. Since none or very few of these discrepancies have been corrected, can we expect a similar result for future elections? Does the majority of the American voting public still trust our voting process? These are simple questions, but require extensive research for valid answers.
Dave Patch
Barnstead
