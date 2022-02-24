To The Daily Sun,
As a resident of Meredith, I enjoy all that our town has to offer. I love where I live, which is why I am running for selectboard. My vision for Meredith is to maintain our small-town ambiance while moving us into the future. On the selectboard, I want to support small business, ensure the budget adequately supports town services and infrastructure and that these services are run smoothly and efficiently. I commit to supporting the public library. As a lifelong learner and resident of small towns, I can appreciate the importance of all the contributions a library makes to the community. I have a master’s degree in adult education and have had careers in technology and higher education. I also have management and budgetary experience. I pledge to work hard for our community. Regardless of who you support, I strongly encourage you to vote in our local elections on March 8 at the community center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The results of local elections affect our everyday lives. Only 11% of us voted in the last local election. We can do better. I am interested in hearing what you like best about living in Meredith, as well as expressing your concerns. Feel free to email me at daramccue@gmail.com and visit my Facebook page Dara4Meredith.
Dara McCue
Meredith
