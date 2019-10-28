To The Daily Sun,
I strongly endorse Peter Spanos in his campaign for mayor of Laconia. I have come to know Peter over the past five years serving in the legislature and on the Belknap County delegation. He has served his constituents well with his thoughtful consideration on issues, evaluating solutions from a number of perspectives before making well-reasoned decisions.
While I am one with a healthy dose of skepticism for government, which drives my desire to reduce the influence of government in our lives, Peter operates from the view that government can do good if those who serve do so with the proper intention. Peter Spanos wants to be a part of a rejuvenated and thriving Laconia. I trust his intentions.
Beyond his character, he brings many skills from a successful career in the hospitality industry. His years of experience in the private sector will be a great contribution toward Laconia’s future.
Please vote Peter Spanos for mayor of Laconia.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
