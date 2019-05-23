To The Daily Sun,
Tanya Bishoff, come on down!
As a former secretary of Laconia Little League, I have to say I’m quite appalled at a letter to the editor written by a “Tanya Bishoff”. She stated that she had to beg her daughter to force her grandson to play baseball and that Little League should not be for “superstar players” and that it should be for her to enjoy baseball in the evening or morning. Little League is NOT to entertain parents and grandparents, and certainly not meant to force kids that can’t or don’t want to play baseball.
I know first-hand the sacrifices and hard work that goes into running an organization on a daily basis, so perhaps Ms. Bishoff, if in fact you are a real person, you should come forward and volunteer on a daily basis and put the hard work and effort into the league. You have a lot of gumption and nerve to accuse the president and the vice-president of “caring only about their children” — you obviously don’t know them at all, as they have to be two of the most dedicated, hard-working role models to ALL athletes of any and all skill levels.
You also complained that two players filled in at a minor league game. For your information (if you would be more involved rather than complaining), you would have realized that both players that filled in are well within eligibility age, one 9 and the other barely 10. Those players were placed in positions that would aid in making sure other player would not be injured, and without nine players, the team would have to automatically forfeit. During that game, the runs scored were actually less than the last game when the two fill-in players played.
I personally welcome you to come watch on a daily basis the heart and soul that those board members put into this league. You should be ashamed of yourself! Remember, this is for the kids, NOT parents or grandparents with sour grapes.
Perhaps your grandchildren would rather try another sport, since they had to be forced to play this one?
Go out anytime and volunteer!
Laurie Hoey
Laconia
