To The Daily Sun,
It goes to show how important it is to read through an entire article before coming to judgment.
On the issue of pushing back the clock to imbibe alcohol beyond what most of us folks would consider reasonable, I found my non-teetotaler self balancing on a negative vibe. Then I poured through the ruminations of each councilor and the tie-breaking mayor plus the petitioner as owner of the respective taverns in question and found myself awed by the conscious application of reason on the obvious pros and cons. If folks have no idea what I’m talking about, please refer to page 4 of Wednesday’s edition and Ms. Catherine McLaughin’s article, “Weirs businesses get City Council go-ahead to sell alcohol until 2 a.m."
I for one am grateful that this city is being overseen by a group of dedicated citizens who are willing to get to the heart of the matter, consider the backstory, yet be true to their convictions if they haven’t been swayed.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
