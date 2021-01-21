To The Daily Sun,
Although it came as no surprise, the closure of my favorite watering hole leaves its mark – a mark created by the comfort and camaraderie imbedded within the walls of CJ Avery's.
Long before my husband and I would be drawn to Friday night dates with friends, the restaurant held a poignant memory of a final dinner with a girlfriend in November 1993, ahead of her surprise terminal illness. She'd be gone inside of six months, just ahead of her 44th birthday. While no one can take that particular evening away from me, it resonated each and every time I walked into this restaurant.
Chip Avery in his wisdom created an eatery small enough for intimate conversations, yet large enough for distraction if needed. Irrespective of his long-standing reputation for having the best prime rib in the area, he never rested on his laurels with regular upgrades, including the recent expansion of an outdoor patio.
I know I speak for more than myself in saying we'll miss him and Mary, his delicious menu options and of course, his libations. It was obvious how much his patrons saw him as a friend. As a hands-on owner, it showed how much he cared.
Thank you, Chip, for holding a steady rudder within the Lakes Region business community in spite of many challenges. In the capable hands of Scott Everett, I can view your retirement more as a variation on one of my favorite songs, Elton John's "The Circle of Life."
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
