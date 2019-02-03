To The Daily Sun,
To The Daily Sun,
Dear Laconia City Council:
We must do more to make sure our city has every resource possible to flourish. We cannot expect for progress to happen by itself. We need a fully staffed Fire Department, especially with all the emergencies our city Fire Department has been responding to. Our schools need adequate funding too.
We are a city acting like a town. We need to figure out ways to bring back businesses that have left; we have too many buildings for sale and empty.
To the residents of Laconia: If we don’t stand up for our public officials like the Fire Department, school teachers and staff, and Police Department we are doomed to lose valuable staff that we have acquired in the departments.
To Laconia Fire Department, Police Department, teachers and city staff: Thank you for working so hard for all of us; your hard work and professionalism are unmatched.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.