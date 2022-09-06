Hello, my name is Cindy Creteau-Miller. I am a resident of Meredith and am running for state representative in District 2. I was born and raised in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. My three children, who are all adults, have graduated from college, are working and happily married supporting their families, which I am very grateful for. They, too, were raised here in NH and I have two beautiful grandchildren living in NH. I have served on a school board, a planning board and owned my own businesses. I am retired now and have time to dedicate being involved in our local, county and state government.
I am very concerned about the future of Gunstock, our county nursing home and sheriff's department along with many state and federal issues. I am a Republican and have voted that way my entire life. I have taken the pledge and will never vote for a sales nor income tax. I am tired of the far right and far left in our politics and see a need for common sense and common ground working with people who can sit down and listen to each other and compromise sharing good ideas with common goals for Meredith, Belknap County and New Hampshire.
I promise that if elected, I will work hard and listen to everyone's ideas using common sense to help solve the many issues we are confronted with here in New Hampshire.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
