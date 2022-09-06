To The Daily Sun,

Hello, my name is Cindy Creteau-Miller. I am a resident of Meredith and am running for state representative in District 2. I was born and raised in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. My three children, who are all adults, have graduated from college, are working and happily married supporting their families, which I am very grateful for. They, too, were raised here in NH and I have two beautiful grandchildren living in NH. I have served on a school board, a planning board and owned my own businesses. I am retired now and have time to dedicate being involved in our local, county and state government.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.