To The Daily Sun,
If nothing else, the current Russia/Ukraine conflict serves as a wake-up call for America. A reminder of what past tyrants were capable of, and have done, throughout history. The strong take advantage of the weak, when they can. Vladimir Putin has plotted to reassemble the Soviet Union since its breakup in 1989. So why attack Ukraine now? Simply because he thinks he can get away with it — with few, or no, consequences. Why would he think that? Simple. He’s been doing it. Also unhelpful are current events in the United States, including our disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan, the prevailing defund-the-military (and police) sentiment, and electing a total incompetent as president. Unfortunately, most of the members of our younger generations, with the exception of those few who serve in our military, have not had to fight or sacrifice anything for their freedom, which they incorrectly take for granted. Most have not read the history books, which tell of the Hitlers, Stalins, Pol Pots, Maos, and numerous other killers and murderers who not only killed their enemies, but also many of their own countrymen. As most of us oldsters know: freedom isn’t free. Strength is the only answer. Current events in neighboring Canada show just how quickly things can change. One person, only one, took away their liberties overnight. Those who support defunding the police and military are misguided and dangerous. The AOCs and Ilhan Omars advocate for the destruction of America. Yet they continue to get elected. Hard to understand. The job of the government is to protect its citizens and maintain order. Period. All other discussion about climate change, gender identity, race, etc., is unimportant as it relates to the survival of the country. Talk about them if you must, but they shouldn’t be the focus of our efforts. Maybe, just maybe, the liberals in Congress, including our four (Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster) New Hampshire legislators will reassess their positions and demand fully funding our military. Hopefully, it’s not too late. If voters smarten up, three of the four, including Maggie Hassan, will be gone next year. Watching Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stumble and bumble their way through every day is frightening. Hard to believe they can protect us. As the Ukrainians are now finding out, when the bad guys show up, you’re on your own. We can only hope our military can handle future challenges. If we’re lucky, we won’t have to find out.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
