To The Daily Sun,
We’re eight months into the worst U.S. presidential administration in history and we see one of the frequent Laconia Daily Sun anti-Donald Trump letter-writers blaming him for President Joe Biden’s failures. Talk about denial. According to the writer, Biden inherited a mess left by Trump. So let’s look at the facts. Did Trump have 15,000 Haitian migrants living under a bridge in Texas when he was president? He did not. Did he have open borders with 200,000 illegal immigrants coming into the country monthly? He did not. Did he abandon Americans to their fate in an active overseas war zone? He did not. Are gasoline prices up 50 percent since he left office? Yes they are. All this, and more, has happened since Joe Biden became president only eight months ago. And these are only the tip of the iceberg. Do not be fooled by the writer. She offers no proof or examples to support her assertion. Try as she might, she can’t spin her way out of Biden’s failure. This is all on Joe. Totally unqualified to be president. With three years to go. Frightening.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
