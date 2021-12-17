To The Daily Sun,
Writer Jay Newton’s support for a higher minimum wage displays his lack of understanding of the free-enterprise system. Labor (jobs) is subject to the same rules of supply and demand as other commodities. As businesses are seeing today, there are less workers than jobs, so businesses must compete for workers by offering higher wages and better benefits. Minimum wage jobs were never meant to be careers, the theory being you start low, get experience, and move to a better job. Market demand determines pay rates. Raising the minimum wage is unnecessary. The real minimum wage is determined by what workers are actually willing to accept for their labor. Unfortunately for current minimum-wage workers, allowing illegal immigration is perhaps the worst obstacle to their achieving better wages. Flooding the country with undocumented workers will only drive wages lower. For that, they can thank the Biden administration.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.