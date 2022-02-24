To The Daily Sun,
The recent letter to The Laconia Daily Sun praising Sen. Maggie Hassan’s “leadership” in attempting to lower gas prices is simply absurd. To begin with, Hassan’s Democrats are responsible for the mess that’s created the rise from about $2 a gallon to almost $3.50. So, you increase the price by a $1.50, then you’re a hero for lowering it $0.18? Really? Just how stupid do Hassan supporters think the rest of us are? Obviously, very. Temporarily suspending the federal gas tax is just a political move in an election year, designed to deflect attention from the progressive nightmare that’s the Democrat Party. Hassan and her fellow Democrats are 100% responsible for the current inflation disaster caused by their uncontrolled and irresponsible spending. Maggie Hassan is no leader. She’s a Sen. Chuck Shumer lap dog. Hassan claims to be “working on” solving the supply chain problem. She hasn’t the foggiest clue about how the supply chain works, to say nothing about how to “fix it”. What, exactly, does “working on” it mean? Did we have runaway inflation and supply-chain problems before the Democrats took control? No, we did not. Sen. Maggie Hassan and her fellow Democrats are the problem, not the solution. Returning Hassan to Washington will perpetuate the current situation. Until this crowd of progressives is replaced, nothing will change. Sen. Maggie Hassan is the poster child for failure, not leadership. She votes with her senate leader, Sen. Chuck Shumer, 98% of the time. She is not remotely bipartisan as she claims on tv. Dump her, Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster in November for a better America. Your choice.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
