To The Daily Sun,
How unsurprising and disappointing to see that all four of our New Hampshire congressional representatives support the new COVID relief abomination. President Trump is correct in criticizing the measly $600 Americans would receive, while millions are wasted on politicians pet projects that have nothing to do with COVID relief. Why isn’t more being done to help the millions of U.S. citizens struggling to survive, especially those in the hospitality industry, who’ve been hurt the worst? This is especially true here in New Hampshire where we rely heavily on rooms and meals taxes to support state spending. Nancy Pelosi called the Trump tax cuts, which were much more than $600, crumbs. So what is this? Hopefully, people will remember this before voting to return Maggie Hassan to the Senate in 2022. Same for Pappas and Kuster. Shame on them for not demanding more for the American people while voting to spend millions on wasteful foreign aid. Next election, ask yourself why you should vote to send any of them back to Washington. They certainly aren’t representing your interests. We deserve better.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
