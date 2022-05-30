To The Daily Sun,
Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
What better way to honor those who gave their lives for our country than to go somewhere and buy something at a Memorial Day sale. Maybe you need a new refrigerator or a new car. Local businesses are commemorating those who gave their lives by having a huge sale.
Disgusting.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
