To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank all of the citizens of both Belmont and Laconia for the honor and privilege of being their representative in Concord for the last three years. I have enjoyed hearing from all those who reached out to me including those from around the state.
Although I am no longer your representative, I will always be happy to help in anyway I can even if it’s just to point you in the right direction. And of course congratulations to the newly elected representatives in both Belmont and Laconia.
State. Rep. Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.