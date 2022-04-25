To The Daily Sun,
This letter is the result of an email dialogue with some email friends, each of whom had a different perspective on the events of Jan. 6, 2021. In my mind the evidence of a George Soros/Joe Biden/Barack Obama setup is an irresistible inference from the facts set forth below:
The Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case was a dry run for Jan. 6, both incidents run by the same FBI agent.
At least 20 FBI agents and ATF agents were present undercover in the Jan. 6 crowd.
BLM and/or ANTIFA appeared masked and dressed in black, attempted to break into the Capitol and then disappeared without being apprehended.
Where in the world is Ray Epps? Why hasn't the fomenter of the "siege" been arrested?
Why did the Wicked Witch of D.C. and the Wicked Witch of Capitol Hill refuse President Donald Trump's offer of substantial additional security?
Why did one third to one half of the Capitol police stay home when the Wicked Witch of Capitol Hill knew they would be needed for crowd control?
Whatever happened to those fake pipe bombs, one of which was amazingly discovered by Kamala Harris? Thank God it was fake. Otherwise, Kamala would have set it off.
The unprovoked, first degree murder of Ashli Babbitt.
The video of the Capitol Police ushering the peaceful demonstrators into the Capitol.
Then we have the stacked Jan. 6 Committee, whose goal is keep Trump off the 2024 ballot, a subject for another day.
I am left with the inevitable conclusion that a peaceful demonstration was infiltrated by federal agents intent on causing a riot, assisted by Nancy Pelosi and promoted by the Soros, Obama, Biden Criminal Conspiracy.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.