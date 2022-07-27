To The Daily Sun,
The Global Dystopic Authoritarians, consisting of the World Health Organization, CCP, Demolitioncrats and the World Economic Forum are employing secret metrics known as “environmental, social and governance”. ESG is the imposition of authoritarian, communistic standards on the environment, social life and governance on Western societies. It is reigning the equivalent of nuclear destruction on previously successful countries including the Netherlands, Ghana and Sri Lanka, whose ESG scores are in excess of 90. Starvation and mass chaos in Ghana and Sri Lanka has not been reported in the traitorous mainstream media to protect the ESG plot to destroy Western civilization. An article by Beth Whitehead in the Federalist documents chaos and starvation in 11 countries, including France, Spain and Greece. ESG metrics promote climate and medical control, Bill Gates' fake fertilizer and CCP-style citizen passports. The current ESG score of the U.S. is 55.
