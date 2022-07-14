To The Daily Sun,
I haven't found any great bargains yet this year, but I do have advice for people having yard sales.
Make and post legible signs. Dark print on poster board, not pencil on corrugated cardboard.
Since you have gone to all the work of organizing a sale, the signs will be a great help.
With the cost of gas, it is frustrating to ride around looking for a sale. So please post your signs and remove when sale is over.
Carole Veer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.