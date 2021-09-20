To The Daily Sun,
Now that the 2021 summer collegiate baseball season has come to a close, the Winnipesaukee Muskrats would like to take a moment to acknowledge our gratefulness and appreciation for the continued support of the Lakes Region community, our sponsors, host families, volunteers, and fans. Coming back after a cancelled 2020 season into this new world of hosting sports events in front of a crowd, we were unsure of how this summer would look. One thing we were sure of was that we wanted to make our sporting entertainment the best experience our fans could have, and we feel that we delivered on that — not only in the context of 2021, but in the context of the Muskrats entire 11 year history.
This dedication to fan experience could only be achieved with the support of the larger community. A huge thank you goes out to Belknap Landscape, Fratello’s Italian Grille, Cantin Chevrolet, Dunkin and Cafua Management, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Water Street Cafe, Granite State Physical Therapy, Lowe’s of Gilford and Tilton, Fit Focus, Spears Brothers Demolition, Kellerhaus, McDonald’s, Pirates Cove, InFocus Eyecare and AthElite InFocus, Axis Bats, the New Hampshire State Lottery, Mix 94.1 FM, The Laconia Daily Sun, and the City of Laconia for stepping up to the plate as sponsors for this year. Because of these local businesses, we were able to put a quality sports product on the field, feed our players, and entertain our fans and visitors to the region.
Our players need homes to stay in while they are with us for the summer, and so we rely on host families in the community to open their doors. A big thank you goes out to the Garnett, Meena, Dempsey, Lester, Pike, Mull, Davine, O’Hara, Pratt, Sherman, Taggett, Ford, Prescott, Talbot, and Dee families, Ms. Ann Chabot, and Scott Everett for doing just that.
Our volunteers and interns were integral to providing our fans with entertainment, games, concessions, and everything else needed for a great time at the ballpark. Special thanks goes to Joshua Mazzei, Deanna Mazzei, Sawyer Mazzei, Calleigh Mazzei, Freddy Mazzei, Adam Hough, Connor Hough, Christine McNeil, Hailey Benzevich-McNeil, Tanya Benzevich-McNeil, Brady Heyman, Madison Sands, Sam Cirulo, Connor Caldon, Benjamin Curtis, Shyla Hamilton, Jonathan Demers, Jaiden McKenna, Cassandra Prescott, Sophie Prescott, Dave Prescott, Alex Prescott, Dr. Scott Krauchunas, Jordan Jenkis, Richard Rosa, and Martin Hough.
Lastly to our fans and season ticket holders. We hope that you had fun as baseball returned to the City on the Lakes. We are continuing to work to improve your ballpark experience. We are open to your suggestions, and your help, as we continue to grow and learn. Our mission is to bring you the best family entertainment in the Lakes Region. We look forward to doing just that in 2022.
Carey Hough
General Manager, Winnipesaukee Muskrats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.