To The Daily Sun,
We are writing in support of Dave Perkins. I (Sue) am Dave's fiscal agent for his campaign for Sherrif of Belknap County.
Dave has had a long successful law enforcement career. He is one of a select group of officers to be accepted to the FBI Academy. He led the county's SWAT team. He is a loving and involved father. He has given a lot to his community, including coaching his three children in multiple sports.
After a successful career, Dave and the citizens of Belknap County deserve an open and thorough examination of what has occurred in this dispute. What was the referral from the Tilton Police Department? What was the resolution of this referral by the Sheriff's Department? What were the allegations supporting Dave's claim of a hostile work environment? Were proper procedures followed in handling these matters?
The second article in The Daily Sun raises serious concerns in the section captioned "Conflict of Interest." Sheriff Moyer appeared to conduct the second investigation of January 24. Sheriff Moyer has every obligation to get the investigation right. If he has a conflict, as the article infers, he should have enlisted an outside agency to conduct the investigation. Were the Sheriff's Department' actions appropriate?
After an illustrious career Dave Perkins deserves fair treatment and nothing less.
Bud & Sue Salmon
Gilford
