To The Daily Sun,
“In all very numerous assemblies, of whatever characters composed, passion never fails to wrest the sceptre from reason.”
– James Madison
“The truth unquestionably is, that the only path to a subversion of the republican system of the Country is, by flattering the prejudices of the people, and exciting their jealousies and apprehensions, to throw affairs into confusion, and bring on civil commotion.”
– Alexander Hamilton
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, rioters infiltrated the nation’s capitol building. They threatened standing legislators, damaged totemic structures, and inflicted death and injury on many. This is the latest development in a kindling propensity for violence and insurrection found in the radical branches of both mainstream political parties, and it is incredibly dangerous to our democracy. Poisoned discourse has given way to terror and destruction.
To those rioters who would claim the mantle of our freedom-fighting forebears: they would condemn you. James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, the two men most responsible for shaping our Constitution and national philosophy, have denounced mob violence in all its forms. George Washington led the charge to suppress a similarly dangerous uprising during his presidency, and John Adams took to the courts to rebuke mob abuse of British soldiers in the early 1770’s. There is no justice in assault, only tyranny and pain.
As a nation, as a people, it is more important now that we cast prejudice aside than it has ever been before. We cannot continue to characterize opposition as tyrannical even as we turn a blind eye to the chaotic fringe elements of our own party. Consider the diversity of perspectives held by our massive population to be a strength integral to the success of our country. Emphasize unity rather than division and engage the strongest arguments posed by those you disagree with rather than the weakest. First and foremost, we are members of a single national community filled with good, moral people.
Bryden Wright
Laconia
