Well, I’ve had a chance to read the 1,050-page FBI whistleblower report (https://tinyurl.com/2j65sv8e) put out by the U.S. House Republicans on Nov. 4. It was not a daunting task since the report was only the first 50 pages. The other 1,000 pages were all the supporting documents referenced in the report. In legal terms, that is called “evidence.” Democrats may be unfamiliar with that since most CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., media outlets rely on unsubstantiated “allegations.”
Here is how allegations work. The story begins with “Sources close to the FBI report” or “Our legal analyst says.” The variations are endless, but all fail to provide any actual evidence. Very clever and totally deceptive. It works because of faith. People’s faith in their leaders and media outlets. Unfortunately, faith alone doesn’t ensure truth. Case in point is the Nazi party in the 1930s. The German people had faith in the propaganda, that the Aryan race was superior to all others and their supporters turned a blind eye to the atrocities committed.
Today’s Democratic party supporters are no different. Democratic politicians and a complicit media have waged a political war on former President Donald Trump since elected. The FBI and DOJ has joined those attacks and expanded it to include other Republicans, as well. Instead of investigating voter fraud in the 2020 election, the FBI has been investigating “election deniers.” Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, Mike Lindell and others have had their homes and offices raided by armed FBI agents.
Voter fraud happened, but like the Russia collusion hoax and Hunter Biden laptop scandal the media has successfully convinced millions it didn’t. Remember, lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. Read the FBI whistleblower report and make your own conclusions based on the evidence.
