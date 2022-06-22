To The Daily Sun,
Are Republicans or Democrats a threat to our democracy? If you listen to (and believe) the mainstream media many would come to the conclusion it’s Republicans. If you did your research the conclusion would be quite different. Democrats have been chipping away at the constitutional safeguards put in place by our founding fathers for decades.
For over 200 years our government worked where the passing of law was the sole responsibility of Congress. To pass a law the house needed a simple majority (50%) but the Senate required a 2/3 majority (66%). The genius of that was laws would not change every time one party took control with a 51% majority. Yet that is exactly where we are at today.
Does anyone remember when Democratic Sen. Harry Reid passed the “nuclear option” in the senate? herit.ag/39l8z6h. That passage was the beginning of the end. Now open debate has become a thing of the past. It merely takes a simple majority to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bills and confirm Supreme Court justices.
It doesn’t stop there. Congress has abdicated its roll as representatives of the people by allowing the president to “rule” by executive order. Don’t think so? Here is a list of executive orders signed by President Joe Biden: bit.ly/3Oafs9a. He is now at 90 and counting. The result, our laws on illegal immigration are being ignored and energy production hamstrung causing runaway inflation.
We are more a dictatorship than constitutional republic. That leaves plenty of time for Democratic-controlled Congress to use their time to “investigate” and “prosecute” their political opponents. Two failed impeachments and now an “insurrection” show trial. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has assembled a partisan panel to convince us that Republicans are a threat to democracy when Democrats have been corrupting it for decades.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
