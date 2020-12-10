In my last letter I brought up the McCabe/Strzok “insurance policy”. The left leaning media has denied it because they are participants. If you ignore the news and read the two Inspector General reports by Michael Horowitz at the Department of Justice you will know the facts. I’ve included the links to those reports in previous LTE’s with no response from the LDS’s left leaning contributors. Why? Is it because it’s easier to watch a biased “commentator” on CNN or MSNBC who ignores the numerous violations cited in those 400 plus page reports?
Maybe they would read this link https://bit.ly/37GKNwR
. It’s Michael Horowitz’s opening statement to the US Senate on Dec. 19, 2019, and is only a few pages long. The last two recommendations were for the FBI to investigate Bruce Ohr specifically and those responsible for the FISA warrants against Carter Page. Has that happened? Well, attorney John Durham was assigned to investigate the matter in May 2019. It’s now a year and a half later and virtually all reporting has stopped, unlike the Russia collusion investigation started by FBI director James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok that leaked news to the media routinely. All 3 were fired from the FBI, which should tell you something.
It didn’t stop there. Comey leaked confidential meeting notes to the media that began the Mueller Special council investigation. They were tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and they used the Steel dossier (which was Russian disinformation) to obtain additional FISA warrants on Carter Page. According to IG Horowitz, those signing the FISA warrants knew the dossier was unverified and paid for by the Clinton campaign.
Will any of the cabal that started the Russian collusion hoax or the special council that continued it for another two years be brought to justice? Or like Hillary Clinton get a wink and a nod from the FBI? The two IG Horowitz investigations produced more than enough evidence to warrant multiple indictments but IG’s can’t prosecute. That is the responsibility of attorney Robert Durham and ultimately AG William Barr.
The DC legal system appears to have become a political tool for the Democratic party. The Senate Judiciary Committee requested an investigation into the Mueller teams “wiping” their government issued cell phones (similar to Clinton’s server) https://bit.ly/3mH7U0p
on 11 Sept 2020. They previously requested the FBI investigate false claims against Brett Kavanaugh by Julie Swetnik and her lawyer Michael Avenatti. https://bit.ly/3gdihqt
I sent the link to the US Senate’s request to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Russia, China, Ukraine and other countries in a previous LTE.
The “insurance policy” cited in Peter Strzok’s text was a joint effort between the FBI, DOJ and mainstream media to perpetrate a false claim against President Trump by the FBI and spin it in the media with FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real). It failed and Trump supporters want justice. Truth and justice are great unifiers. Democrats, independents and Republicans should unite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.