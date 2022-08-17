Maggie Hassan’s recent re-election ad claiming to be a fiscal conservative is laughable. She could have stopped the recent “Inflation Reduction Act” with a single “no” vote. Can she explain how spending another $740 billion will reduce inflation?
The “Inflation Reduction Act” is following the same pattern as the “Affordable Care Act” (Obamacare). Give it a name that is the opposite of its future results and millions will buy into it. Don’t believe it? Here is the CMS health care data: go.cms.gov/34owuiB. Download the “National Health Expenditures by type of service and source of funds, CY 1960-2020” and divide line 3 “total expenditures” by line 39 “population” and you will see that health care costs were $8,380 per person in 2010, $9,886 in 2015 and $12,539 in 2020. If you recall, President Joe Biden “promised” the American public it would reduce costs for the average family by $2,500 by 2015.
Every Democrat that voted for Obamacare knew the savings was a lie. The same as they know the “Inflation Reduction Act” will not reduce inflation. But that doesn’t matter; CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NPR, etc. will promote it as a historic win for Democrats.
Three-hundred seventy billion dollars of the IRA targets efforts to “combat” global warming. How many readers know the global temperature has come down 15% since 2016? Here is the NASA data used to start the global warming narrative: go.nasa.gov/3zA8GE6. It’s now being ignored by the above media outlets.
The point of this letter is not to debate Obamacare, global warming or any other hot-button issue, but to point out the dishonesty of our current representatives in Washington, D.C. and the media that promote them. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas voted us into this fiscal mess. It’s time we vote them out.
