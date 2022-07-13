To The Daily Sun,
For those that think Jan. 6 is unimportant, think again. It could be the turning point in our nation, taking us from freedom to anarchy. Our founding fathers formulated a Constitution with one purpose in mind. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We are now seeing what things will look like with Democrats in control. Abortion on demand, trials of political enemies, oppressive regulations and inflation that keep working families struggling financially.
How do they stay in power? Answer, through fear. What has a year and a half of investigations turned up that we didn’t know the week after Jan. 6? Well, conclusive evidence that the rioters didn’t kill anyone, that no senator or congressman was ever confronted by rioters and that Joe Biden was confirmed as president. So, why has it been the most covered story by the media for the last 18 months?
Answer. To instill fear into the Democratic base that put them in power and the Jan. 6 commission is the vehicle to do just that. It’s not an actual trial because only one side is being allowed to present evidence. And it’s not actually evidence but claims of “intent” that never took place (example: Hang Mike Pence!). For all too many that is enough. Reason and logic are overruled by fear and prejudice.
Will it work? That is the question that should really be asked. For many contributors in this paper, they have bought into the insurrection hoax. They also believed the now debunked Russia collusion hoax. Notice a trend? They are victims of their own ignorance of facts, laziness to do the research and poor choices on media outlets to trust. Unfortunately, they vote and we ended up with the most incompetent and vindictive federal government in three generations.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
