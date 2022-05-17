To The Daily Sun,
As the “opinions” about voter fraud continue, it becomes apparent that fraud deniers are well versed in propaganda techniques. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Attack the credibility of the source of fraud allegations. And never acknowledge the fraud itself. Claiming the Arizona Attorney General is lying for political gain is baseless but for millions it’s enough to not even bother to read the report: bit.ly/3jeionQ.
The last paragraph on page 1 of the AG report states “On November 4, 2020, the Maricopa County Recorder verified 206,648 early ballot affidavit signatures, which resulted in an average of 4.6 seconds per signature.” Signature verification entails a comparison of the signature on the absentee ballot to the one on file. Here is the Arizona procedure: bit.ly/3ymRTp5. To think that can be done in 4.6 seconds is ridiculous. Every ballot affidavit was scanned but web searches have turned up nothing that shows they were compared to the signatures on file. Just efforts by Democrats to block a post- election verification. Both sides should be for that verification if voter integrity is the goal.
Back to the AG’s report. On page 2, paragraph 2 “It is estimated that between 100,000 and 200,000 ballots were transported without a proper chain of custody”. Think about that when President Joe Biden won by only 10,457 votes. Democrats downplay that fact, Republicans demand accountability. This would be moot if a “transparent” signature verification were performed.
The Arizona AG report is not the only claim of voter fraud. A new “documentary” by Dinesh D’Souza called “2000 Mules”, bit.ly/3w5EYGD, has come out showing vote “harvesting” in swing states. Fraud deniers have already started a smear campaign on Mr. D’Souza while ignoring the allegations in the documentary. Fraud happened. Ignoring the evidence doesn’t make it untrue.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
