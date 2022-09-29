“Democracy is in jeopardy” is a new buzz phrase by Democrats this election cycle. A more accurate phrase would be “Democrats are in jeopardy.” Anyone who does even a modest amount of research into the facts would conclude that CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., are run by Democrats with a clear agenda to keep their party in power.
To accomplish that, they provide misinformation and cover up the truth later. It works because of “faith,” not facts. Recent contributors like Paul Elsholz and Eric Taussig “believe” the corrupt media like Germans in the 1930s and southerners in the 1860s. It’s all too easy when your political party provides you benefits others worked for.
I invite Paul or Eric to debate the Russia collusion hoax, Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings or 2020 voter fraud. If they have any “verifiable” evidence to support the media’s fake news, other than articles written by them, I’ll respectfully read and/or listen. In exchange, I ask that they read the DOJ indictments on Michael Sussman https://bit.ly/39V7y1m and Igor Danchenko https://bit.ly/3DCre7y on Russia collusion, the 87-page Senate report https://bit.ly/2Gbzd2W on Hunter Biden’s business dealings and watch the video “2000 Mules” on voter fraud.
Those three “Big Lies” combined is why we have the most incompetent federal government in three generations. If everyone realized that, the country would not be so divided. Think on this: 93% of Washington, D.C., voted for President Joe Biden in the last election. President Donald Trump was undermined by the D.C. swamp at every turn. It continues today. The Jan. 6 riot was patriots demanding that Congress investigate voter fraud. Instead, Democrats in Congress, the FBI, DOJ and media are doing the opposite to cover up the fraud and other previous crimes. Don’t let them! Vote Republican in November.
