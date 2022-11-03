The upcoming election will decide the direction of this country. The contrasts could not be clearer. Democrats believe that an increase in global temperature of 0.8 degrees C (1.4 degrees F) over 100 years is reason to shutdown fossil fuels. You can receive an $8,000 tax rebate for putting solar panels on your roof, but receive nothing if you’re on a fixed income and your heating oil bill doubles this winter.
By comparison, Republicans Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt both support increases in U.S. drilling leases and clean nuclear energy. Democrats and their media co-conspirators believe that flag-carrying citizens calling for investigations into voter fraud are “insurrectionists” while flag-burning BLM and Antifa thugs who caused $2 billion in damages and at least a dozen deaths in Democratic-controlled cities are patriots.
Democrats believe that George Floyd, a convicted felon on drugs resisting arrest, was a hero. Their solution to Floyd’s death was to start a "defund the police" campaign, which has resulted in increased crime and murders. Bolduc and Leavitt back the blue.
Democrats tried to impeach a sitting president over a phone call with the Ukrainian president. Now they do nothing about investigating our current president over his family making millions from China, Russia, Ukraine, etc., while he was vice president. Democrats applaud 5 million illegal immigrants crossing our southern border but call up the National Guard when 50 end up on Martha’s Vineyard.
Democrats are the party of critical race theory that claims whites are born prejudiced and must be “taught” tolerance. “Equity” should replace “equality.” Abortion up to and even after delivery is a woman’s right and abandoning American citizens and leaving billions in weapons behind in Afghanistan is a success.
Stop the insanity! Vote for Bolduc and Leavitt in November.
