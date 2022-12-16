Here's a short NBC News article [https://tinyurl.com/3byd3mcc] that lays out the Democrats' plan to undermine the newly elected House GOP’s investigation into the FBI’s political bias, also, President Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.
Here is a quote from that link: “Three new war rooms have sprung up in the past two weeks to combat the House Republican investigations, each backed by multimillion-dollar dark money budgets and some of the best-known operatives in the Democratic Party.” Translation: Ignore the facts and smear the investigators.
If you read the article the only mention of Hunter’s business dealings is this quote: “Hunter Biden’s relationships, struggles with drugs and alcohol, and business efforts to fund it all are sure to be a major focus of Republican inquiries. Republicans have long argued that Biden helped his son’s overseas business dealings — the claim was at the center of Trump’s first impeachment — but are still searching for evidence to prove it.”
FYI, the Senate GOP provided ample evidence to the FBI on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 87-page report (https://tinyurl.com/332j79r7). The FBI did nothing with it for two years, which is why they are being investigated.
Furthermore, in this video (https://tinyurl.com/3r6dyz2n), on Oct. 29, 2020, Tony Bobulinski claimed President Biden was involved with Hunter’s foreign businesses. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc. also ignored that admission and ran with the false narrative that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.
The FBI and media knew the laptop was real and lied to the American public to get their candidate elected. Now they plan on smearing the GOP congress members who are trying to restore trust, honor, and integrity in Washington, D.C. Democrats, FBI, DOJ and complicit media will continue lying to avoid accountability. Only the truth will set us free.
