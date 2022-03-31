To The Daily Sun,
As a former cooperating member of the Gunstock Area Commission, I am very disappointed in the tone of the new three majority commissioners. First of all, I do credit Ms. Jade Wood for being somewhat casually normal in her decisions at the March meeting. Please Ms. Wood understand what is at stake and move on for being used as a political operative to a woman with an independent voice. Don’t be used by the representative from Gilford who is trouble and unfortunately a neighbor on the hill. In terms of the very shameful characters of Peter Ness and David Strang there is no shame. These folks have no idea of what a successful business model is. Wait up if you can. For the doctor, maybe it is health insurance reimbursement base and no sense on how to run a real business without government subsidy. Good for you easy money. Oh he thinks making a business profit is not the way. Time to think what you are doing guys. Not good for the people of Belknap County that you are to represent. Keep that in mind as it is not about oneself. All they know is their own selfish political agenda. For Ness it is to make money. For the Doc, maybe recognition after losing 2-1 for selectboard in Gilmanton. The people saw the fraud. Friends of Gunstock (whom I am one) keep an eye on these bad people. To the wonderful Tom Day, Catherine White and the team at Gunstock, do the best you can. We on the outside will work tirelessly to remove Rep. Mike Sylvia, Ray Howard, Norm Siber, Barbara Comtois, Glen Aldrich, and several others in September 2022. These folks need to see the wonderful opportunity of the retirement door now. Time to respect “term limits” as make believe Republicans. Bye, bye birdie.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
