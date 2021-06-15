To The Daily Sun,
The time is long overdue for voters to take local elections seriously. We now see how school boards and city councils around the country have taken control and injected arbitrary rules and policies that are anti-American and creating more racism than we have ever had.
Laconia’s local elections have had miserable turnouts and very little competition for elective offices. This is how the wrong people get into the system and eventually take over local, state, and federal government.
Now is the time to give more serious thought to who you vote for locally. And, it is the time to consider running for office yourself. On the bright side, it is a wonderful experience to serve in public office and a great learning process as well. These offices do not consume too much of your time. They meet only a couple of times a month, so you have plenty of time to do your homework. For those retired, it is an opportunity to give something back and to give you worthwhile time to spend in your retirement. The lessons you have learned through the years are invaluable and most of all you have acquired common sense. To the young people, your ideas are welcome and necessary to give another point of view to be discussed, argued and come to a satisfactory conclusion.
If you want to keep this America, you have a responsibility to do what you can to keep it. It is a while before 2021 elections, so you have time to think about it and make the decision to get involved. A reminder will be forthcoming at election time.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
