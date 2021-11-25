To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Jason Osborne (R) and his allies in the New Hampshire House have been trying all year to prohibit any mandatory vaccinations in New Hampshire.
First, they tried using HB 220, which as originally drafted said “No person may be discriminated against for refusal to accept an unwanted medical intervention, including immunization.” But that bill faced overwhelmingly negative testimony from medical professionals — we all know unborn babies die when exposed to rubella — and was amended by the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
In June, Republicans tried again with SB 155, with an amendment saying, “It shall be an unlawful discriminatory practice for any person or government entity to deny an individual access to goods, services, employment, housing, education, or places of public accommodation based on an individual's vaccination status or immunity status.” But after Rep. Bill Marsh (D) spoke about unintended consequences, that was defeated too.
This week, Republicans tried again with HB 255, by adding a non-germane amendment in the Education Committee. To insure, success, Rep. James Allard (R), who expressed reservations about the amendment, was transferred from the Education Committee to the Fish and Game Committee just before the vote. If this were to become law, businesses would have to choose whether to obey federal law or state law, but Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R), when asked if it was a nullification bill, replied “I don’t view it that way.”
Meanwhile, in reality, COVID cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire are nearing all-time highs and these shenanigans are not helpful.
I think this clearly demonstrates in 2022 we need to elect representatives who put reality ahead of partisan politics.
Bonnie Chehames
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.