Public education is the reason I’m voting for Bill Bolton for State Senate from District #2.
Public education has been an American tradition since the founding of Boston Latin School in 1635. Later, in the 19th century, Thomas Jefferson proposed public schools as “a crusade against ignorance,” and saw public funding as both a societal necessity and responsibility in order to provide access for all. Jefferson cited constitutional reasons for an independence between public and religious education, in that, the given the diversity of belief systems in the United States. Any support of one or any number sects could be considered as an attempt to prefer or establish a religion.
Bill with his local government and school board experience knows first hand of the challenges in matching a community’s ability to provide resources with the educational needs of its students. Moving into new paradigm, as promoted by some politicians, that of placing students in private or religious schools at public expense has the effect of reducing resources for public education by raising the expenses of dealing with administrative and legal activities of handling such a program.
Therefore, Bill’s strong commitment to work with students, parents, teachers, school administrators and school boards to find new efficient and effective modes, technologies, and methodologies for providing an excellent public, while still being within that near 400 year tradition of American public education, is reason enough for us to elect him to the NH State Senate.
Daniel Moore
New Hampton
