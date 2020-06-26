To The Daily Sun,
Once again, one of your occasional letter writers is on her crusade to oust President Trump. To do so, she is willing to do away with the Electoral College. She doesn’t seem to understand the wisdom of our brilliant and courageous founders. It was they who put a system in place to prevent the “tyranny of the majority.".And, they didn’t give us a winner-take-all democracy, they gave us a democratic republic.
Does she intend to do away with the Senate, and the two senators from each state, regardless of each’s population? Is she willing to put the issue before each state Legislature and, if so, does she expect the smaller states to cede to the tyranny of the majority?
Like some on the left, she makes charges against President Trump but does not cite a single example of her claim. In her most recent letter, she claims the president has a corrupt administration. I’m assuming that by corrupt she means things like working to prevent the candidate of the opposition party from getting elected. Or by weaponizing the Justice Department, the FBI, the CIA and the NIA to spy on the campaign of the other party or to enlist foreign governments to do such spying. Or perhaps entrapping those in the other party in order create a “process” crime leading to the bankruptcy of a distinguished career military officer. And there’s much more like that which was done by her party.
So please, tell us of the corruption you claim; fact, not fiction. And please also tell us why you are willing to destroy our democratic republic in favor of a pure democracy. Then we can put forth those thoughts to every state legislature and see if they are willing to cede to the tyranny of the majority.
We’ve had almost four years of petty petulance. Taxpayers have been burdened with countless millions of dollars paying for investigations they knew to be phony. Is this the new norm? If so, don’t expect anyone of substance to volunteer to seek the office of the presidency and absorb the brutalization of the Democrat establishment and the failed press/media.
Bob Meade
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.