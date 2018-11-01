To The Daily Sun,
I’m voting for Bill Bolton in N.H. Senate District 2, because the women, men, and families in our communities deserve a state senator who will stand up for their health and safety.
For too long, incumbent State Senator Bob Giuda has tried to strip away our health care access and reproductive rights. Last legislative session, he sponsored a budget amendment to defund Planned Parenthood and he was the only senator out of 23 to vote against SB-421, a law which protects and expands access to birth control in New Hampshire.
Giuda released a campaign ad recently promising that he’ll “protect the right to life.” The truth is, he’s trying to take away fundamental rights.
As a former public health official, Bill Bolton has promised to stand up for our reproductive health in the state Senate. He understands that reproductive health care access is fundamental to the health of our communities overall.
A vote for Bill Bolton is a vote to protect women’s reproductive rights in N.H. Senate District 2.
Annemarie Johnson
Sanbornton
