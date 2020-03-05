To The Daily Sun,
The Sanbonton annual town report, as far as I can recall, always had a section entitled “Compensation for Elected and Town Employees." For some reason the reports for 2015 and 2016 did not include that compensation information, as I recall the selectmen's explanation was that it was just an oversight on the part of the town administrator. This pertinent information was once again included in the 2017 and 2018 annual reports, as in the past.
So today while reviewing the 2019 Town Report guess what, the “Compensation for Elected and Town Employees" information is once again missing. Why this time?
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
