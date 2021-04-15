To The Daily Sun,
“WARNING! The following letter includes completely false and misleading statements designed to obfuscate true facts, create divisiveness and hostility. This stuff is completely made up. Read with caution.”
That's the notice the Sun needs to post at the top of all letters written by a small group of repeat LTE offenders. Here's a few quotes from some of the more recent ones- all statements made with no facts, evidence or verification. Most can be attributed to 3 or 4 mentally confused conservatives.
“The closing of the Keystone pipeline has caused a big spike in the price of gasoline”. (Never mind that it hasn't even been built).
“The Capitol insurrection was actually sponsored by ANTIFA and BLM”. (Talk to the FBI about that.)
“More than 75 million people voted for Trump in 2020.” (Actually it was 74,216,154).
“HR1 will allow illegal immigrants and even 16 year olds to register and vote.” (Complete delusion).
“Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion COVID bill is appropriated for actual COVID relief. The rest is going to foreign countries.” (Please read the bill).
“Every executive order (Biden) has signed is to harm America.” (Seriously? Every single one? Only the Previous Guy did that!)
And finally, the wackiest of them all: “Biden is letting in hundred of thousands of illegals so they can vote Democratic.”
Please consider attaching the above WARNING label to LTE's spouting these fantasies, falsehoods, conspiracies and outright lies.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
