To The Daily Sun,
A tongue-in-cheek conversation with the governor's office:
"Good morning. Gov. Sununu's office. How may I help you?”
“Good morning. I'd like to file a complaint about the governor's response to the current New Hampshire COVID infection statistics.”
“I see. What exactly is bothering you?”
“Well, for starters, I don't like being told that we have to wear masks when with others — like in the supermarket.”
“The governor has not mandated that, sir.”
“Oh. And I don't think he should have closed all the bars and restaurants to minimize the spread of COVID.”
“He hasn't done that either, sir.”
“Well, how about his ban on large indoor gatherings? Is that fair?”
“The governor has done none of these things lately, sir.”
“Really? Is he aware that New Hampshire is now the most infectious state in the union? That we have a test positive rate of over 12%? That there are more people in our hospitals than ever with COVID-19?”
“Well yes, sir. Gov. Sununu is fully on top of the situation, and recognizes that it is far worse than any previous time.”
“So what is he doing about it?”
“Well, he has planned one day of mass booster shots — and we do have a mobile vaccination unit — a van.”
“One van?”
“Yes, sir. Just one.”
“I see. By the way, isn't he running for re-election soon?”
“Yes, he is. Can we count on your vote?”
“Goodbye.”
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
