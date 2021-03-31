To The Daily Sun,
As my wife and I were standing in line for our second COVID vaccine shot, I was once again struck by how peaceful assembly is supposed to work. Over 300 were standing in line, masked and properly distanced, for a serious purpose. Guiding those assembled were members of the National Guard and some members of local fire departments. Not a single member of any police force was in evidence.
Most of the towns have conducted their elections and town meetings without incident. Differing opinions were a plenty but , guided by the moderator, each could have his say. The majority was able to use their vote to decide the outcome of the meeting.
As we go about our daily living, we should be able to do it without fear, but can we? Do we have a way to deal with those who would do us harm as we assemble peacefully? Coming from a childhood spent in a rural community and now residing in a somewhat rural setting, I have a healthy respect for firearms. Notice that I said firearms, not weapons. Legitimate uses of firearms are very acceptable and useful in our free society. The police need to have firearms to properly carry out their assigned purpose. Properly trained officers should understand completely the rules of engagement with members of the community at large. Our armed forces are and should be, highly trained in the use of assault weapons in acts of war both defensively and offensively.
The ownership of assault weapons by the general public is not, currently, defined properly. Yes, there is a right to own. I feel, however, there should be a procedure that one should go through to acquire and use them. First, a background check, done by a state or local police department should be done and a permit issued to the person proposing to purchase after said person can prove he has been trained in the use of the weapon. As part of assuming ownership, a license should be produced and offered to the seller of the weapon as proof that the buyer has met the minimum requirements to own and use the firearm. If we need to get training and acquire a license to drive a car, we should expect the same for what is, more or less, a weapon of war.
At this juncture, I think we can really do without such statements as,” Nobody is going to tell me how to use my gun!” Ownership of a weapon or firearm does not exclude the regulation of their use, period.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
