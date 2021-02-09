To The Daily Sun,
Some observations on the tension springs that were wound tightly during and after the presidential campaign: The animosity lingers still, but by the time the tulips bloom we will be on our way out of the worst of the pandemic. The Republicans need some time to defuse the ticking time bomb they were enablers of; that they allowed a co-oping of their party to be done by and will be well advised to undo. It is in everyone’s interest to allow some time to sort out the bad apples and get back to the conservative roots for which they are so famous.
Isn’t it a relief to see a team effort in action? The man, “Sleepy Joe,” has put together a cabinet and a group of advisors who project their understanding of how things get done. It’s a shame that Joe had to issue so many orders relating to the environment, but we have to undo, as much as possible, the damage of the last four years.
Although there isn’t a lot of noise about the state of immigration, plans to finally get a comprehensive solution. A how-to process for those who are here now and those who are wanting to be allowed to enter. Some are fleeing, seeking refuge, others want to live and work in a democracy. Both should be given a path to citizenship. With the help of a few good Republicans, we can draft a solution that lends order to what has been, for too long, chaos.
The COVID-19 is the uppermost concern right now. The plan is done and the execution of it is well underway. Some glitches have occurred, were corrected and the job is getting done with increasing speed. The one thing needed with an eye toward continuing “warp speed,” is the current bill before Congress. Both parties agree that financing the vaccine production and delivery is not a partisan concern. So, let’s not hold it hostage. Let’s not get distracted by the “bad air,” that is hanging over the Senate this week. Instead, there should be a laser focus on getting this virus behind us, as the first responders say, stat! Then, we must get the ship of state back into condition as it sails out of the swamp created by the one who promised his supporters to drain.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(1) comment
Don't forget to give a path to citizenship to all the criminals and drug dealers who are here illegally.
