To The Daily Sun,
We are running short of time to consider the real issues. Yet, all we hear are insults flying out of both national campaign organizations. We are quite tired of the swamp drainer, but with what do we want that will replace his failed programs? The uppermost issue is to develop a plan to get this health emergency behind us. Secondly, we must regain confidence in our way of electing our representatives.
In our state, there is very little possibility of corrupting the balloting process. Our town and city clerks are in charge of the method of applying for and the issue of all absentee ballots. The only other variable is the actual counting and certification of the vote. The final and controlling step is the checklist of registered voters in the town or city. Ballots that do not match the certified list cannot be counted. There is little or no chance of fraud in this system.
So, there remains a single point to consider. There are individuals out there sowing distrust and suspicion around the tabulation of mail-in votes. Mis-information is the most insidious because it is a deliberate lie. Stirring up dissent, when it reaches a level of danger to public order, is inciting to riot. The right to free speech has its limits. Although the line has become somewhat blurred, most of us can judge when someone has crossed the line. Voting is not a reality show! Consider your right to vote as a constitutional right.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
