To The Daily Sun,
This pandemic began in a small town in China as an experiment on a virus that went insanely rapid and since that small town is now getting healthy it is assumed there is a vaccine for it there. If it was the intention of the Chinese to have a way to conquer the superpowers, as I have heard from other people in this community, then the next thing you know there will be a way to send the virus bypassing any other country and get it here.
Now, China is in the process of sending protective masks for the service people trying to stay healthy enough to continue helping those who get sick. Are you telling us that America can't make our own masks?
It's about time for America to start taking care of Americans and stop trying to take care of the rest of the world, which hates Americans, including the elected officials who also hate America, like Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi and all those celebrities who were going to leave America if Trump got elected. Why are Whoopie and her crowd still here?
It is sad to think that this is the new normal way of life. If you believe America can once again be strong then it's time to stop buying merchandise not labeled "Made in America." There must be companies in America that are able to make products and sell them here. Once this pandemic is calmed down you can expect much higher prices at the grocery store... keep making your own breads they are much more healthy for you as no preservatives in home made. Say a prayer for your neighbors and look out for each other.
Bev Buker
Gilford
