To The Daily Sun,
Today I had the privilege of meeting and speaking to a young man at the new skateboard track at Opechee Park. I wished him well and lots of enjoyable time with his friends while this track was open. It's too bad that if someone is hurt doing what he or she loves doing, as sure as God gave us the right to choose our actions somebody's mother will try and sue the city and close the skatepark down. Our society has become suit happy and millions are awarded for stupidity, or if no money is awarded the play area is closed and all lose.
I am sure that most people in retirement grew up with having a broken arm, leg or something making us learn to play more cautiously in the future and we didn't have mommy fighting for money to pay for the broken bone. It's life, learn to live with it. When I was young we had to go to the town clerk's office and get a plastic tag that gave us the right to use the beach. Perhaps we should go back to a system that worked because our parents gave us the quarter to get this tag. The quarter was the parents permission and no lawsuit if Dick threw Tom off the dock and he skinned himself. There has to be a limit on how far you will go before you file for stupidly chasing after the green. Perhaps you should pay more for insurance your for your children.
Bev Buker
Gilford
