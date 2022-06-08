To The Daily Sun,
No one needs an automatic or semi-automatic weapon in their home. The citizens of the United States do not need to possess automatic or semi-automatic weapons to prevent a tyrannical government from staying in power, or to prevent an invasion from a foreign nation. They are not used for hunting or self-defense.
Raising the age of buying an automatic weapon from 18 to 21? Are you kidding me? Raise the age of buying an automatic weapon to 100, is more like it.
I am not proposing we outlaw handguns, hunting rifles, or shotguns, but there is absolutely, positively no need for a citizen to own an automatic or semi-automatic weapon and we all know it.
How do we get there? A constitutional amendment. We need an amendment to the U.S. Constitution banning the ownership of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, because our politicians are not getting it done.
Barrett Chapin
Belmont
