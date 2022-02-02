To The Daily Sun,
Did you know that the people of Ashland have been given an incredible gift? The Ashland Town Library received an anonymous donation of $400,000 last year. This gift is only to be used to purchase the old elementary school for use as the Ashland Town Library, and to be called the Elaine Vaillant Library Building. This gift will completely cover the cost of the building, and renovation and furnishing expenses will be covered by capital reserve funds and donations.
As you might know, Tri-County Community Action Plan purchased the building from the Ashland School Board. The building has been restored and brought up to code. Sitting high on the hill on School Street, overlooking the town, it is an architectural and historical gem.
This beautiful building could be a focal point for the revitalization of the town. There is much evidence to suggest that public libraries can be beneficial for communities, and an attraction for potential new residents. A library can provide learning opportunities for all ages, a place to be creative, a place for families, and a place for community groups to meet. A library provides free books (print and online), free movies and television shows (DVDs), free Wi-Fi, printing and photocopying services, technology guidance, entertainment, classes, and more.
With a tripling of square footage, the library will be able to offer expanded children’s resources and programs, and its location near the current elementary school enhances the possibilities. Off-street parking and proper ADA accessibility will be a great improvement over the current location of the Ashland Town Library.
This is an amazing opportunity for the town of Ashland. Please come to the deliberative session on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10 a,m, in the school gym to voice your support, and vote yes on Warrant Articles 25 and 14 on March 8. You can also help by making a donation to our building fund from the library website, ashlandtownlibrary.org/library-building-fund1.html.
Alice Staples
David Ruell
Mardean Badger
Ashland Town Library Trustees
